Gujarat Gas Ltd Slides 2.37%

Gujarat Gas Ltd fell 2.37% today to trade at Rs 287.95. The S&P BSE Energy index is down 0.33% to quote at 5444.64. The index is up 11.53 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Petronet LNG Ltd decreased 1.06% and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd lost 0.97% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 17.55 % over last one year compared to the 5.51% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Gujarat Gas Ltd has lost 2.51% over last one month compared to 11.53% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 7.29% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 31753 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 93313 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 330 on 02 Jul 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 154.4 on 29 Jul 2019.

