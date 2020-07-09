Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index increasing 24.3 points or 0.99% at 2489.22 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Andhra Paper Ltd (up 6.43%), Gravita India Ltd (up 5.06%),Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (up 4.96%),Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd (up 4.92%),Kamdhenu Ltd (up 4.78%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Ballarpur Industries Ltd (up 4.76%), Insecticides India Ltd (up 4.6%), Dhanuka Agritech Ltd (up 4.5%), Hindustan Copper Ltd (up 4.27%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 4.1%).

On the other hand, Ruchira Papers Ltd (down 4.93%), Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd (down 4.88%), and Century Plyboards (India) Ltd (down 4.55%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 199.05 or 0.55% at 36528.06.

The Nifty 50 index was up 51.75 points or 0.48% at 10757.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 66.5 points or 0.52% at 12851.63.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.17 points or 0.48% at 4466.46.

On BSE,1113 shares were trading in green, 721 were trading in red and 77 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)