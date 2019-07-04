Volumes soar at Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 72664 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 12.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5627 shares

Corporation Bank, Greenply Industries Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, K E C International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 July 2019.

Corporation Bank clocked volume of 2.35 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 8.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27378 shares. The stock gained 7.63% to Rs.27.50. Volumes stood at 12022 shares in the last session.

Greenply Industries Ltd notched up volume of 75713 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20279 shares. The stock slipped 0.00% to Rs.166.60. Volumes stood at 25243 shares in the last session.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd registered volume of 9650 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2902 shares. The stock rose 0.33% to Rs.333.35. Volumes stood at 4327 shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd registered volume of 55311 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16699 shares. The stock rose 2.13% to Rs.335.20. Volumes stood at 13654 shares in the last session.

