Volumes soar at Aster DM Healthcare Ltd counter

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd clocked volume of 1.34 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20729 shares

Bayer CropScience Ltd, Grasim Industries Ltd, Minda Industries Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 May 2022.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd clocked volume of 1.34 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20729 shares. The stock gained 11.93% to Rs.193.30. Volumes stood at 20985 shares in the last session.

Bayer CropScience Ltd recorded volume of 2832 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 503 shares. The stock gained 5.15% to Rs.4,981.75. Volumes stood at 1013 shares in the last session.

Grasim Industries Ltd saw volume of 48880 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19248 shares. The stock increased 1.30% to Rs.1,420.90. Volumes stood at 44532 shares in the last session.

Minda Industries Ltd notched up volume of 49190 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19449 shares. The stock rose 5.35% to Rs.879.80. Volumes stood at 19517 shares in the last session.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd witnessed volume of 29769 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12079 shares. The stock dropped 1.28% to Rs.1,666.90. Volumes stood at 4345 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)