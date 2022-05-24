IPCA Lab slips after Q4 PAT declines 19% YoY to Rs 130 cr

-
IPCA Laboratories slumped 2.27% to Rs 954.90 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 19.3% to Rs 130.23 crore despite of a 15.6% rise in net sales to Rs 1,289.10 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) fell 12.9% year on year to Rs 169.55 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2022. Total expenses jumped 20.8% year on year to Rs 1,069.77 crore in Q4 FY22.
EBITDA before forex gains marginally rose to Rs 236.05 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 235.59 posted in Q4 FY21. EBITDA margin fell to 18.11% in Q4 FY22 as against 20.76% in Q4 FY21. The company reported forex loss of Rs 2.18 crore in Q4 FY22 as against forex gain of Rs 13.24 crore in Q4 FY21.
Revenue from formulations business rose 16% year on year to Rs 898.29 crore in Q4 FY22. Income from Indian formulations business surged 27% at Rs 551.80 crore. Revenue from APIs business declined 1% year on year to Rs 257.84 crore in Q4 FY22.
On full year basis, the company reported 22.4% decline in net profit to Rs 884.08 crore despite of a 7.6% increase in net sales to Rs 5,829.79 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2022 over the financial year ended 31 March 2021.
IPCA Laboratories is a pharmaceutical company with a strong thrust on exports which now account for 46% of company's income. IPCA is vertically integrated and produces finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients.
