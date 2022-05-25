RITES Q4 PAT marginally declines to Rs 136 cr

RITES reported a marginally lower consolidated net profit of Rs 136.75 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 137.73 crore posted in Q4 FY21.

Net sales surged 21.7% to Rs 766.02 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 from Rs 629.36 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year.

Profit before tax advanced 9.1% to Rs 200.67 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 183.90 crore in Q4 FY21. Total expenditure spiked 24.5% to Rs 561.55 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

On full year basis, the company recorded 19.4% rise in net profit to Rs 133.31 crore on a 39.7% surge in net sales to Rs 2,661.83 crore in FY22 over FY21.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.5 per equity share, for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

RITES is a Miniratna (Category - I) Schedule I' Public Sector Enterprise and is engaged in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. As of 31 March 2022, the Government of India held 72.2% stake in the company.

Shares of RITES were up 1.50% at Rs 256.95 on the BSE.

