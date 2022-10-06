Volumes soar at Bharat Forge Ltd counter

Bharat Forge Ltd recorded volume of 1.41 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40562 shares

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, HEG Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 October 2022.

Bharat Forge Ltd recorded volume of 1.41 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40562 shares. The stock gained 8.09% to Rs.764.90. Volumes stood at 20461 shares in the last session.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd clocked volume of 69087 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23224 shares. The stock lost 5.45% to Rs.847.45. Volumes stood at 8174 shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd registered volume of 29537 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12044 shares. The stock rose 9.31% to Rs.1,167.75. Volumes stood at 7935 shares in the last session.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd clocked volume of 41661 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17826 shares. The stock gained 0.46% to Rs.520.15. Volumes stood at 32811 shares in the last session.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd witnessed volume of 1.2 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 51870 shares. The stock increased 7.88% to Rs.230.65. Volumes stood at 58218 shares in the last session.

