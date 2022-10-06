Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 64.65 points or 1.9% at 3474.66 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 3.3%), DLF Ltd (up 2.96%),Sobha Ltd (up 2.8%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.3%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.19%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.24%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.23%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.17%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.11%), and Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.75%).

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 244.42 or 0.42% at 58309.89.

The Nifty 50 index was up 84.5 points or 0.49% at 17358.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 300.63 points or 1.05% at 29023.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 80.76 points or 0.91% at 8978.35.

On BSE,2242 shares were trading in green, 617 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

