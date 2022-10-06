JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Goods shares edge higher

Capital Market 

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 550.07 points or 1.75% at 32044.49 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Forge Ltd (up 8.32%), Graphite India Ltd (up 5.22%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.5%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 2.04%),Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 1.77%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Praj Industries Ltd (up 1.64%), AIA Engineering Ltd (up 1.61%), Siemens Ltd (up 1.44%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 1.24%), and Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 1.18%).

On the other hand, Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 1.26%), Timken India Ltd (down 0.56%), and Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 0.43%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 244.42 or 0.42% at 58309.89.

The Nifty 50 index was up 84.5 points or 0.49% at 17358.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 300.63 points or 1.05% at 29023.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 80.76 points or 0.91% at 8978.35.

On BSE,2242 shares were trading in green, 617 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 10:00 IST

