Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 455.8 points or 2.47% at 18916.26 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 5.86%), Vedanta Ltd (up 3.14%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.8%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.75%),Coal India Ltd (up 2.6%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.76%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.76%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.71%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.58%), and NMDC Ltd (up 1.08%).

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 244.42 or 0.42% at 58309.89.

The Nifty 50 index was up 84.5 points or 0.49% at 17358.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 300.63 points or 1.05% at 29023.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 80.76 points or 0.91% at 8978.35.

On BSE,2242 shares were trading in green, 617 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

