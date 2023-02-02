Volumes soar at Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 12473 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2011 shares

Tata Chemicals Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, IDFC Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 February 2023.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 12473 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2011 shares. The stock gained 7.21% to Rs.941.00. Volumes stood at 1310 shares in the last session.

Tata Chemicals Ltd clocked volume of 1 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25053 shares. The stock gained 0.67% to Rs.963.80. Volumes stood at 31780 shares in the last session.

Britannia Industries Ltd saw volume of 20902 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5307 shares. The stock increased 4.64% to Rs.4,572.20. Volumes stood at 13095 shares in the last session.

IDFC Ltd saw volume of 20.6 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.34 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.78% to Rs.86.85. Volumes stood at 9.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Birlasoft Ltd clocked volume of 4.55 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.33 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.49% to Rs.276.85. Volumes stood at 83148 shares in the last session.

