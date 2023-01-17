Nifty climbs above 18,000; Sensex adds 387 pts; FMCG shares gain

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in morning trade. The Nifty marched above the key 18,000 level. FMCG shares advanced for the second straight day.

At 10:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 386.63 points or 0.64% to 60, 479.60. The Nifty 50 index added 107.65 points or 0.60% to 18,002.50.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.02%.

The market breadth was strong.

On the BSE, 1,670 shares rose, and 1,456 shares fell. A total of 185 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,422.39 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,953.40 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 January, provisional data showed.

Earnings Today:

Bank of India (up 1.23%), ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (up 0.06%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (down 0.92%), Delta Corp (down 1.56%), Eris Lifesciences (down 0.05%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.90%), Mastek (down 1.68%), Metro Brands (up 0.93%), Network18 Media & Investments (up 0.53%), TV18 Broadcast (down 0.13%) and Tata Investment Corporation (up 1.42%) will announce their quarterly results later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index gained 1.22% to 44,544.50, extending gains for the second day. The index advanced 1.34% in two trading sessions.

Hindustan Unilever (up 2.79%), Radico Khaitan (up 2.25%), ITC (up 0.86%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 0.84%), Dabur India (up 0.71%), Marico (up 0.62%), Britannia Industries (up 0.59%), Nestle India (up 0.39%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 0.36%) and Tata Consumer Products (up 0.28%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Siemens rose 0.67% after it received an order for 1,200 locomotives of 9000 horsepower (HP) from Indian Railways, marking the single largest locomotive order in the history of Siemens Mobility and single largest order in the history of Siemens in India. The contract has a total value of Rs 26,000 crore (approximately), excluding taxes and price variation.

Tinplate Company of India slipped 1.08% after the company announced that its net profit declined 61.7% to Rs 36.38 crore on 18.7% decrease in net sales to Rs 867.06 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

V-Mart Retail fell 0.93% after a fire accident took place at one of the company's store at Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, 16 January 2023. V-Mart Retail clarified that there was no loss or injury to human life.

