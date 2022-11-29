Swan Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

New India Assurance Company Ltd, Va Tech Wabag Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd and Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 November 2022.

Swan Energy Ltd surged 10.48% to Rs 254.05 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 80857 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38277 shares in the past one month.

New India Assurance Company Ltd spiked 9.38% to Rs 110.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60538 shares in the past one month.

Va Tech Wabag Ltd soared 6.77% to Rs 345.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43702 shares in the past one month.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd rose 6.56% to Rs 277.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd jumped 6.21% to Rs 970.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10541 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4307 shares in the past one month.

