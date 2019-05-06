Volumes soar at Deepak Nitrite Ltd counter

clocked volume of 23.94 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 18.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.31 lakh shares

AAVAS Financiers Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Federal Bank Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 May 2019.

clocked volume of 23.94 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 18.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.31 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.57% to Rs.291.00. Volumes stood at 2.65 lakh shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 3.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34926 shares. The stock rose 3.78% to Rs.1,353.20. Volumes stood at 46281 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 49.34 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.79 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.00% to Rs.595.45. Volumes stood at 19.64 lakh shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 452.13 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 89.57 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.38% to Rs.100.95. Volumes stood at 170.94 lakh shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 4617 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 988 shares. The stock dropped 1.48% to Rs.3,400.05. Volumes stood at 1985 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)