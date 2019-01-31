AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 117.43% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 55.05% to Rs 194.85 crore

Net profit of AAVAS Financiers rose 117.43% to Rs 56.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 25.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 55.05% to Rs 194.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 125.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales194.85125.67 55 OPM %76.0972.53 -PBDT84.1638.40 119 PBT81.3836.89 121 NP56.2725.88 117

