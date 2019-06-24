JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Emami tumbles after bulk deal
Business Standard

Volumes soar at Emami Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Emami Ltd clocked volume of 535.24 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 1088.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49152 shares

Eveready Industries India Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd, Page Industries Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 June 2019.

Emami Ltd clocked volume of 535.24 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 1088.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49152 shares. The stock lost 4.46% to Rs.276.35. Volumes stood at 62521 shares in the last session.

Eveready Industries India Ltd saw volume of 3.56 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 16.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21204 shares. The stock increased 4.97% to Rs.71.75. Volumes stood at 1.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd saw volume of 4416 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 798 shares. The stock dropped 0.20% to Rs.347.15. Volumes stood at 1398 shares in the last session.

Page Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 9100 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2383 shares. The stock dropped 0.97% to Rs.20,677.85. Volumes stood at 883 shares in the last session.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 99742 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30072 shares. The stock dropped 6.04% to Rs.470.00. Volumes stood at 51108 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU