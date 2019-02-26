Volumes soar at India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd counter

JUST IN
India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 9.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 113.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8512 shares

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, Max India Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, Future Retail Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 February 2019.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 9.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 113.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8512 shares. The stock gained 2.41% to Rs.269.40. Volumes stood at 13413 shares in the last session.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd saw volume of 8.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 66048 shares. The stock increased 3.53% to Rs.208.50. Volumes stood at 10769 shares in the last session.

Max India Ltd notched up volume of 9.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 80455 shares. The stock rose 2.55% to Rs.82.55. Volumes stood at 98236 shares in the last session.

Swan Energy Ltd recorded volume of 11.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.91 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.93% to Rs.131.90. Volumes stood at 3.56 lakh shares in the last session.

Future Retail Ltd registered volume of 7.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.63 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.46% to Rs.415.00. Volumes stood at 3.39 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Tue, February 26 2019. 14:30 IST

