JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Commerce Minister clears proposal to encourage investments in Start-Ups

Premier Polyfilm Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Volumes soar at Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd recorded volume of 4.46 lakh shares by 14:18 IST on NSE, a 21.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21038 shares

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd, Emami Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 February 2019.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd recorded volume of 4.46 lakh shares by 14:18 IST on NSE, a 21.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21038 shares. The stock gained 2.23% to Rs.199.80. Volumes stood at 36991 shares in the last session.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd witnessed volume of 51998 shares by 14:16 IST on NSE, a 16.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3206 shares. The stock dropped 0.10% to Rs.660.10. Volumes stood at 3958 shares in the last session.

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd registered volume of 89.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.71 lakh shares. The stock slipped 14.04% to Rs.401.50. Volumes stood at 17.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Emami Ltd saw volume of 66.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.65 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.55% to Rs.411.00. Volumes stood at 16.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd notched up volume of 10.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.60 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.71% to Rs.164.95. Volumes stood at 47723 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements