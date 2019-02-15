India Tourism Development Corporation standalone net profit declines 56.05% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 3.99% to Rs 95.74 croreNet profit of India Tourism Development Corporation declined 56.05% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 3.99% to Rs 95.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 99.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales95.7499.72 -4 OPM %7.926.26 -PBDT12.6110.12 25 PBT10.938.30 32 NP5.8813.38 -56
