Tata Consultancy Services Ltd up for fifth session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 2275.5, up 0.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.3% in last one year as compared to a 9.55% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.4% spurt in the Nifty IT.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2275.5, up 0.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 11840.2. The Sensex is at 39538.44, down 0.55%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has risen around 8.75% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16425.95, down 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.21 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2275.9, up 0.46% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 27.3% in last one year as compared to a 9.55% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.4% spurt in the Nifty IT index.
The PE of the stock is 28.25 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.
