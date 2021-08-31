Volumes soar at Indoco Remedies Ltd counter

Indoco Remedies Ltd clocked volume of 34.4 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.18 lakh shares

Akzo Nobel India Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Tata Coffee Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 31 August 2021.

Indoco Remedies Ltd clocked volume of 34.4 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.18 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.80% to Rs.484.05. Volumes stood at 5.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Akzo Nobel India Ltd recorded volume of 56987 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9280 shares. The stock lost 0.14% to Rs.2,205.00. Volumes stood at 11393 shares in the last session.

CCL Products (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 28.33 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.83 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.76% to Rs.402.55. Volumes stood at 4.12 lakh shares in the last session.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 74.65 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.16 lakh shares. The stock dropped 17.98% to Rs.1,062.05. Volumes stood at 23.42 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Coffee Ltd registered volume of 144.6 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27.76 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.76% to Rs.212.40. Volumes stood at 16.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)