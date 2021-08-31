Volumes soar at Indoco Remedies Ltd counter

-
Akzo Nobel India Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Tata Coffee Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 31 August 2021.
Indoco Remedies Ltd clocked volume of 34.4 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.18 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.80% to Rs.484.05. Volumes stood at 5.1 lakh shares in the last session.
Akzo Nobel India Ltd recorded volume of 56987 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9280 shares. The stock lost 0.14% to Rs.2,205.00. Volumes stood at 11393 shares in the last session.
CCL Products (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 28.33 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.83 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.76% to Rs.402.55. Volumes stood at 4.12 lakh shares in the last session.
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 74.65 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.16 lakh shares. The stock dropped 17.98% to Rs.1,062.05. Volumes stood at 23.42 lakh shares in the last session.
Tata Coffee Ltd registered volume of 144.6 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27.76 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.76% to Rs.212.40. Volumes stood at 16.41 lakh shares in the last session.
