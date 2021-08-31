Indoco Remedies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Action Construction Equipment Ltd, Tata Coffee Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd and Indian Energy Exchange Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 August 2021.

Indoco Remedies Ltd surged 8.52% to Rs 505.7 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 59170 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45245 shares in the past one month.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd soared 8.40% to Rs 236.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 99587 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Coffee Ltd spiked 7.04% to Rs 213. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd spurt 6.55% to Rs 332.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32367 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26003 shares in the past one month.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd advanced 6.15% to Rs 509.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

