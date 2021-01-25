Reliance Industries Ltd Slips 2.81%, S&P BSE Energy index Shed 2.35%

Reliance Industries Ltd has lost 0.09% over last one month compared to 0.14% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 4.52% rise in the SENSEX

Reliance Industries Ltd fell 2.81% today to trade at Rs 1992.05. The S&P BSE Energy index is down 2.35% to quote at 6049.89. The index is up 0.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd decreased 1.5% and Aegis Logistics Ltd lost 1.33% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 18.39 % over last one year compared to the 17.98% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Reliance Industries Ltd has lost 0.09% over last one month compared to 0.14% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 4.52% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.36 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.25 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2368.8 on 16 Sep 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 867.44 on 23 Mar 2020.

