Volumes soar at Omaxe Ltd counter

V-Mart Retail Ltd, Berger Paints India Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd, Vinati Organics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 May 2021.

Omaxe Ltd recorded volume of 42021 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 14.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2849 shares. The stock gained 16.34% to Rs.85.80. Volumes stood at 8591 shares in the last session.

V-Mart Retail Ltd registered volume of 7118 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 954 shares. The stock slipped 0.90% to Rs.2,657.70. Volumes stood at 1353 shares in the last session.

Berger Paints India Ltd recorded volume of 1.28 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23616 shares. The stock gained 2.86% to Rs.756.00. Volumes stood at 34285 shares in the last session.

Asian Paints Ltd registered volume of 3.17 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 69849 shares. The stock rose 9.14% to Rs.2,789.80. Volumes stood at 1.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Vinati Organics Ltd registered volume of 45231 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11079 shares. The stock slipped 3.91% to Rs.1,694.10. Volumes stood at 26859 shares in the last session.

