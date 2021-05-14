FMCG shares gain

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 103.96 points or 0.82% at 12839.48 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Venkys (India) Ltd (up 7.89%), Avanti Feeds Ltd (up 4.84%),Waterbase Ltd (up 3.92%),Apex Frozen Foods Ltd (up 3.04%),Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (up 1.78%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (up 1.4%), ITC Ltd (up 1.38%), Tata Coffee Ltd (up 1.26%), Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (up 1.01%), and AVT Natural Products Ltd (up 1%).

On the other hand, Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (down 3.53%), Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (down 3.44%), and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (down 2.57%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 50.04 or 0.1% at 48740.84.

The Nifty 50 index was up 3.5 points or 0.02% at 14700.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 31.04 points or 0.14% at 22435.24.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 25.83 points or 0.36% at 7127.13.

On BSE,1343 shares were trading in green, 1042 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

