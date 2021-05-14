Consumer goods shares rise

Consumer goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index rising 30.43 points or 0.67% at 4584.81 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, Borosil Renewables Ltd (up 9.4%), Asian Paints Ltd (up 9.11%),Shalimar Paints Ltd (up 6.21%),Borosil Ltd (up 6.07%),Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (up 4.58%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Zee Media Corporation Ltd (up 4.55%), Relaxo Footwears Ltd (up 3.76%), Berger Paints India Ltd (up 3.76%), Asian Granito India Ltd (up 3.43%), and Future Enterprises-DVR (up 3.28%).

On the other hand, Vaibhav Global Ltd (down 4.23%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 3.37%), and Apollo Tyres Ltd (down 3.14%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 50.04 or 0.1% at 48740.84.

The Nifty 50 index was up 3.5 points or 0.02% at 14700.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 31.04 points or 0.14% at 22435.24.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 25.83 points or 0.36% at 7127.13.

On BSE,1343 shares were trading in green, 1042 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)