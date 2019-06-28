Volumes soar at Rupa & Company Ltd counter

Rupa & Company Ltd recorded volume of 3.98 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 29.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13400 shares

Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Linde India Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Corporation Bank are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 June 2019.

Rupa & Company Ltd recorded volume of 3.98 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 29.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13400 shares. The stock gained 12.18% to Rs.267.00. Volumes stood at 8096 shares in the last session.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 628.8 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 55.46 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.22% to Rs.136.15. Volumes stood at 101.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Linde India Ltd recorded volume of 1.52 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15970 shares. The stock gained 2.96% to Rs.521.05. Volumes stood at 6002 shares in the last session.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd clocked volume of 7.96 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 84003 shares. The stock gained 6.22% to Rs.334.05. Volumes stood at 33520 shares in the last session.

Corporation Bank notched up volume of 14.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.64 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.67% to Rs.25.15. Volumes stood at 1.73 lakh shares in the last session.

