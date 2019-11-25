Metal stocks gain

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 199.38 points or 2.13% at 9576.78 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 3.33%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.73%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.69%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.47%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.81%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.8%), NMDC Ltd (up 1.69%), Vedanta Ltd (up 1.58%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.23%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.2%).

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 241.35 or 0.6% at 40600.76.

The Nifty 50 index was up 54.65 points or 0.46% at 11969.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 58.69 points or 0.44% at 13412.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.34 points or 0.54% at 4686.3.

On BSE,955 shares were trading in green, 520 were trading in red and 88 were unchanged.

