Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 36.92 points or 1.75% at 2152.04 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, DLF Ltd (up 2.93%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.13%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.09%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.81%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.04%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sobha Ltd (up 0.6%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.49%), and Omaxe Ltd (up 0.11%).

On the other hand, Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.4%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.25%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 241.35 or 0.6% at 40600.76.

The Nifty 50 index was up 54.65 points or 0.46% at 11969.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 58.69 points or 0.44% at 13412.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.34 points or 0.54% at 4686.3.

On BSE,955 shares were trading in green, 520 were trading in red and 88 were unchanged.

First Published: Mon, November 25 2019. 10:00 IST

