Volumes soar at Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Pfizer Ltd, CSB Bank Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 January 2023.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 8.47 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 29.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28705 shares. The stock gained 0.77% to Rs.492.90. Volumes stood at 8512 shares in the last session.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 44.31 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 16.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.61 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.34% to Rs.156.30. Volumes stood at 5.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Pfizer Ltd registered volume of 12342 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 10.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1217 shares. The stock rose 0.26% to Rs.4,416.95. Volumes stood at 366 shares in the last session.

CSB Bank Ltd clocked volume of 1.63 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53509 shares. The stock gained 6.86% to Rs.260.05. Volumes stood at 36582 shares in the last session.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 1.48 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 60765 shares. The stock gained 3.78% to Rs.591.90. Volumes stood at 47922 shares in the last session.

