Healthcare stocks slide

Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 28.7 points or 0.12% at 23135.16 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (down 8.77%), Nectar Lifescience Ltd (down 4.9%),Nureca Ltd (down 3.37%),Morepen Laboratories Ltd (down 3.33%),Hester Biosciences Ltd (down 3.15%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Laurus Labs Ltd (down 3.08%), Panacea Biotec Ltd (down 2.99%), IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.86%), Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (down 1.95%), and ERIS Lifesciences Ltd (down 1.79%).

On the other hand, Suven Life Sciences Ltd (up 4.78%), Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 4.49%), and Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.93%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 148.32 or 0.24% at 60714.74.

The Nifty 50 index was up 53.75 points or 0.3% at 18068.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 345.66 points or 1.23% at 28452.41.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.54 points or 0.51% at 8897.42.

On BSE,2445 shares were trading in green, 983 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

