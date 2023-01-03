Birlasoft's CFO Chandrasekar Thyagarajan resigns

Birlasoft said that Chandrasekar Thyagarajan, chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company, has tendered his resignation vide letter dated 2 January 2023, due to personal reasons.

The company said that he would be relieved from his duties effective end of business hours of 2 February 2023. Accordingly, he will cease to be a key managerial personnel of the company.

"The company is in the process of appointing a new chief financial officer and the same will be communicated to the stock exchanges in due course, Birlasoft said in a statement.

Birlasoft, part of the CK Birla Group, provides digital and information technology consulting, services, solutions and products for organizations across industries, worldwide.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 4.7% to Rs 115.05 crore despite of 3.26% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,192.08 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q1 FY23.

The scrip shed 0.42% to currently trade at Rs 296.10 on the NSE while the Nifty IT index advanced 0.35% to 28,836.65.

Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index was up 27.50 points or 0.15% to 18,225.20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)