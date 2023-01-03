JUST IN
Business Standard

Birlasoft's CFO Chandrasekar Thyagarajan resigns

Capital Market 

Birlasoft said that Chandrasekar Thyagarajan, chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company, has tendered his resignation vide letter dated 2 January 2023, due to personal reasons.

The company said that he would be relieved from his duties effective end of business hours of 2 February 2023. Accordingly, he will cease to be a key managerial personnel of the company.

"The company is in the process of appointing a new chief financial officer and the same will be communicated to the stock exchanges in due course, Birlasoft said in a statement.

Birlasoft, part of the CK Birla Group, provides digital and information technology consulting, services, solutions and products for organizations across industries, worldwide.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 4.7% to Rs 115.05 crore despite of 3.26% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,192.08 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q1 FY23.

The scrip shed 0.42% to currently trade at Rs 296.10 on the NSE while the Nifty IT index advanced 0.35% to 28,836.65.

Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index was up 27.50 points or 0.15% to 18,225.20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 10:08 IST

