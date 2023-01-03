L&T construction arm bags 'major' orders from Madhya Pradesh Govt

The EPC major on Tuesday (3 December 2022) announced that its construction arm has secured 'major' orders for its water & effluent treatment business.

As per Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) classification, the value of the significant project is Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore.

In an exchange filing, L&T said that the water & effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has bagged repeat orders from the Government of Madhya Pradesh to execute two lift irrigation projects to irrigate 2,05,000 hectare (Ha) of culturable command area covering more than five hundred villages of Dewas & Dhar districts in the state of Madhya Pradesh on a turnkey basis.

The scope includes survey, design, engineering, procurement, construction of pump houses, laying of rising & gravity mains, distribution network and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) for controlling & regulating the entire system.

The micro irrigation projects will lift 60 cubic meter per second (cumecs) of water from the Narmada River to irrigate the farmlands benefitting 3,00,000 farmers in the process. The automation system with field instruments and automated valves will ensure round the clock supply of water during the Rabi season.

The company said that this order reaffirms its credentials in the irrigation sector and reinforces customer trust in the firm's capability to aid the development of agriculture in the state.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

The EPC major's consolidated net profit rose 22.5% to Rs 2,228.97 crore on 23% rise in net sales to Rs 42,762.61 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

