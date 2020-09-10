Volumes soar at Syngene International Ltd counter

Syngene International Ltd clocked volume of 18.71 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.02 lakh shares

ITI Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd, Redington India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 September 2020.

Syngene International Ltd clocked volume of 18.71 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.02 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.45% to Rs.474.60. Volumes stood at 8.78 lakh shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd saw volume of 60.74 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.09 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.35% to Rs.128.50. Volumes stood at 11.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Reliance Industries Ltd recorded volume of 535.9 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 157.17 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.97% to Rs.2,333.70. Volumes stood at 255.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Sun TV Network Ltd recorded volume of 60.66 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 2.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20.38 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.36% to Rs.480.05. Volumes stood at 20.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Redington India Ltd recorded volume of 17.25 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 2.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.28 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.22% to Rs.112.45. Volumes stood at 6.69 lakh shares in the last session.

