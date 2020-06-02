JUST IN
Business Standard

Syngene collaborates with HiMedia Labs to manufacture and distribute ELISA Kits

Syngene International has entered into collaboration with HiMedia Laboratories, a bioscience company with expertise in media manufacturing and diagnostics for over 45 years, to manufacture and distribute its ELISA kits. HiMedia will manufacture the kits at its facility in Mumbai and distribute it across India.

Syngene has indigenously developed an anti-COV-2 IgG ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) at its research facility in Bengaluru.

This advanced highly reliable test identifies the presence of SARS-COV-2 antibodies in blood samples and confirms if a patient has been exposed to the coronavirus. It has a capacity to test samples together in a single run and generates results within 3 hours.

First Published: Tue, June 02 2020. 17:47 IST

