Consumer Durables shares ease

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 150.54 points or 0.65% at 23008.39 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 1.22%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 1.05%), Voltas Ltd (up 0.83%), Sheela Foam Ltd (up 0.76%), and TTK Prestige Ltd (up 0.08%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Orient Electric Ltd (up 1.4%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 1.15%), and Blue Star Ltd (up 0.94%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 373 or 0.98% at 38566.92.

The Nifty 50 index was up 110.6 points or 0.98% at 11388.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 139.88 points or 0.98% at 14441.87.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.98 points or 0.46% at 4843.29.

On BSE,1650 shares were trading in green, 880 were trading in red and 167 were unchanged.

