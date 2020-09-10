Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 171.67 points or 1.96% at 8605.6 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 4.32%), NMDC Ltd (down 3.27%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 3.22%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.23%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.78%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coal India Ltd (down 0.67%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.23%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 2.06%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.82%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.15%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 373 or 0.98% at 38566.92.

The Nifty 50 index was up 110.6 points or 0.98% at 11388.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 139.88 points or 0.98% at 14441.87.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.98 points or 0.46% at 4843.29.

On BSE,1650 shares were trading in green, 880 were trading in red and 167 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)