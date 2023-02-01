Consumer Durables shares edge higher

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 438.62 points or 1.16% at 38170.84 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 5.35%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 4.74%),Blue Star Ltd (up 2.14%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 1.48%),Havells India Ltd (up 1.37%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 1.03%), Voltas Ltd (up 0.95%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.76%), Titan Company Ltd (up 0.53%), and Sheela Foam Ltd (up 0.44%).

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 374.47 or 0.63% at 59924.37.

The Nifty 50 index was up 106.8 points or 0.6% at 17768.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 354.56 points or 1.26% at 28560.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 93.99 points or 1.07% at 8911.69.

On BSE,2225 shares were trading in green, 698 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

