Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 39.13 points or 1.19% at 3318.69 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 2.58%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.05%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.73%),Sobha Ltd (up 1.7%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.25%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.91%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.85%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.78%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.72%).

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 374.47 or 0.63% at 59924.37.

The Nifty 50 index was up 106.8 points or 0.6% at 17768.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 354.56 points or 1.26% at 28560.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 93.99 points or 1.07% at 8911.69.

On BSE,2225 shares were trading in green, 698 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

