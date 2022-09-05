Former chairman of Tata sons Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident

Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Tata Sons, was killed in a road accident after his car rammed a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday (4 September) afternoon. He was 54.

The accident reportedly took place on the Surya River Charoti bridge on the Mumbai Ahmedabad National Highway. Mistry was returning to Mumbai from Gujarat in his car. The deadly accident took place after the car hit a divider.

Three more people were accompanying him in the car. One among them is said to have also died in the accident. The other two who suffered grievous injured were admitted in a hospital near by for medical treatment.

Mistry's mortal remains were later brought back to Mumbai.

He is survived by his wife Rohiqa and their two sons.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. N Chandrasekaran later took over as executive chairman of Tata Sons.

The Supreme Court in May 2022 had dismissed a plea of the Sapoorji Pallonji (SP) group seeking a review of the 2021 verdict which had upheld the Tata group's decision to remove Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the Tata Sons.

