Volumes soar at Venkys (India) Ltd counter

Asahi India Glass Ltd, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd, FDC Ltd, Phillips Carbon Black Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 June 2020.

Venkys (India) Ltd recorded volume of 8.74 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55258 shares. The stock gained 16.31% to Rs.1,173.90. Volumes stood at 33049 shares in the last session.

Asahi India Glass Ltd clocked volume of 2.26 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17687 shares. The stock gained 4.17% to Rs.185.05. Volumes stood at 10212 shares in the last session.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd saw volume of 73.91 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.41 lakh shares. The stock increased 15.36% to Rs.66.45. Volumes stood at 24.14 lakh shares in the last session.

FDC Ltd saw volume of 13.5 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.96 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.16% to Rs.262.00. Volumes stood at 2.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Phillips Carbon Black Ltd saw volume of 37.57 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.72 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.36% to Rs.85.45. Volumes stood at 8.68 lakh shares in the last session.

