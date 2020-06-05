FMCG shares slip

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 2.61 points or 0.02% at 11067.82 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, G M Breweries Ltd (down 1.52%), Marico Ltd (down 1.52%),Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 1.27%),Britannia Industries Ltd (down 0.8%),Tata Consumer Products Ltd (down 0.62%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Nestle India Ltd (down 0.52%), Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (down 0.28%), Zydus Wellness Ltd (down 0.17%), Gillette India Ltd (down 0.17%), and Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (down 0.06%).

On the other hand, Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (up 19.97%), Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (up 16.3%), and Venkys (India) Ltd (up 14.64%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 314.71 or 0.93% at 34295.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 103.7 points or 1.03% at 10132.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 264.84 points or 2.29% at 11829.63.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.69 points or 1.37% at 4131.09.

On BSE,1926 shares were trading in green, 512 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

