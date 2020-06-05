Bharat Forge Ltd in demand

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 346, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.84% in last one year as compared to a 14.59% slide in NIFTY and a 20.05% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 10115.4. The Sensex is at 34183, up 0.6%. Bharat Forge Ltd has gained around 21.49% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 18.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6511.35, up 1.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 18.78 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

