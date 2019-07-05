Volumes soar at Westlife Development Ltd counter

Westlife Development Ltd clocked volume of 30.9 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 118.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26036 shares

Magma Fincorp Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd, GIC Housing Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 July 2019.

Westlife Development Ltd clocked volume of 30.9 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 118.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26036 shares. The stock gained 0.39% to Rs.307.40. Volumes stood at 78564 shares in the last session.

Magma Fincorp Ltd registered volume of 4.02 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 21.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18462 shares. The stock slipped 0.62% to Rs.129.00. Volumes stood at 23855 shares in the last session.

Supreme Industries Ltd saw volume of 50584 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 19.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2624 shares. The stock increased 0.01% to Rs.1,113.50. Volumes stood at 754 shares in the last session.

Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd clocked volume of 1.79 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 12.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14756 shares. The stock lost 1.58% to Rs.196.50. Volumes stood at 42840 shares in the last session.

GIC Housing Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 34871 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 8.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3954 shares. The stock increased 7.64% to Rs.275.50. Volumes stood at 5611 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)