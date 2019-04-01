JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Intellect Design Arena bags contract with North American Bank

Sensex crosses 39,000 mark; breadth strong
Business Standard

Westlife Development announces change in directorate

Capital Market 

Westlife Development announced the completion of term of 5 years of Dilip J.

Thakkar, Independent Director of the Company on 31 March 2019. The company has appointed Amisha Hemchand Jain has been appointed as an Additional Director (Non-Executive-Woman Independent Director) on the Board of the Company for a first term of 5 consecutive years w.e.f. 1 April, 2019 to 31 March, 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 01 2019. 10:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU