Westlife Development announces change in directorate

Westlife Development announced the completion of term of 5 years of Dilip J.
Thakkar, Independent Director of the Company on 31 March 2019. The company has appointed Amisha Hemchand Jain has been appointed as an Additional Director (Non-Executive-Woman Independent Director) on the Board of the Company for a first term of 5 consecutive years w.e.f. 1 April, 2019 to 31 March, 2024.
