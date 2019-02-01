JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tokyo Finance standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Westlife Development consolidated net profit rises 76.26% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 21.45% to Rs 370.66 crore

Net profit of Westlife Development rose 76.26% to Rs 13.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.45% to Rs 370.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 305.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales370.66305.19 21 OPM %9.207.95 - PBDT33.1624.61 35 PBT12.797.75 65 NP13.667.75 76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 15:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements