Westlife Development consolidated net profit rises 76.26% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 21.45% to Rs 370.66 croreNet profit of Westlife Development rose 76.26% to Rs 13.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.45% to Rs 370.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 305.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales370.66305.19 21 OPM %9.207.95 - PBDT33.1624.61 35 PBT12.797.75 65 NP13.667.75 76
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
