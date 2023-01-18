Volumes spurt at Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd counter

-
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd registered volume of 3.09 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46878 shares
Carborundum Universal Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, Polyplex Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Zinc Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 January 2023.
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd registered volume of 3.09 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46878 shares. The stock rose 1.66% to Rs.404.45. Volumes stood at 46657 shares in the last session.
Carborundum Universal Ltd notched up volume of 50437 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7729 shares. The stock rose 1.95% to Rs.922.00. Volumes stood at 3188 shares in the last session.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 41670 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9443 shares. The stock dropped 4.33% to Rs.1,196.05. Volumes stood at 9174 shares in the last session.
Polyplex Corporation Ltd saw volume of 24293 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7711 shares. The stock increased 4.57% to Rs.1,566.00. Volumes stood at 16904 shares in the last session.
Hindustan Zinc Ltd witnessed volume of 1.06 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39137 shares. The stock increased 3.14% to Rs.359.30. Volumes stood at 51556 shares in the last session.
