Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 344.96 points or 1.62% at 21617.57 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 3.34%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 2.95%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.27%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.95%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.8%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vedanta Ltd (up 1.76%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.76%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.95%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.82%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.8%).

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 161.56 or 0.27% at 60817.28.

The Nifty 50 index was up 37.2 points or 0.21% at 18090.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 97 points or 0.34% at 28889.83.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19 points or 0.21% at 8972.25.

On BSE,1827 shares were trading in green, 1060 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)