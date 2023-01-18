Basic materials stocks rise

-
-
Basic materials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Commodities index increasing 33.89 points or 0.6% at 5660.97 at 09:48 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Shiva Cement Ltd (up 6.85%), Vishnu Chemicals Ltd (up 3.7%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 3.34%),Indo Amines Ltd (up 2.91%),Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd (up 2.74%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Gravita India Ltd (up 2.65%), Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (up 2.55%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.27%), Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd (up 2.27%), and Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 2.1%).
On the other hand, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (down 6.48%), Aarti Surfactants Ltd (down 2.67%), and Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd (down 1.77%) turned lower.
At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 161.56 or 0.27% at 60817.28.
The Nifty 50 index was up 37.2 points or 0.21% at 18090.5.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 97 points or 0.34% at 28889.83.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19 points or 0.21% at 8972.25.
On BSE,1827 shares were trading in green, 1060 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.
