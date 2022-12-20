Balrampur Chini starts commercial production of rectified spirit at Balrmapur facility

Balrampur Chini Mills said that on Monday (19 December 2022), the company has commenced commercial production of rectified spirit / industrial alcohol for the additional capacity of 170 kilo litre per day (KLPD) at Balrmapur Unit.

"With the said addition, the total distillation capacity of the company now stands at 1,050 KLPD, the sugar maker said in a statement.

Balrampur Chini Mills is one of the largest sugar producers in India. The operations of the company are forward integrated, manufacturing alcohol (using molasses, a byproduct of sugar) and power (using cogeneration from bagasse, another byproduct of sugar manufacturing).

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 28.95 crore in Q2 FY23 as against a net profit of Rs 83.10 crore in Q2 FY22. Net sales declined 8.3% year on year to Rs 1,113.10 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2022.

The scrip rose 0.70% to currently trade at Rs 394.85 on the BSE.

